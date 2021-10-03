Valentina Nulli Augusti, or the ex-girlfriend of Tommaso Eletti, could enter the house of Big Brother VIP 6. Here are the rumors

To the Big Brother VIP surprises never fail. Although the program is expected to end in December, others could enter during this period competitors. The entrances are designed to create dynamics and upset the balance of the house.

To reveal, at least in part, what could happen in the house in the next few weeks was Gabriele Parpiglia. At home Who, in fact, the author would have ventured hypotheses on the entrance of Valentin Nulli Augusti. Analyzed the situation by drawing some conclusions:

First of all, one thing must be said. That the point where Valentina went on the air marked one of the highest points in the share curve. This is not a fact that should be underestimated. Both the first and the second time. This leads us to think that the public with Valentina took the lead of Temptation Island, and not with Tommaso who, even for his young age, did not give what he had to give inside the House.

The man concludes, but a veil of contradiction arises in his words:

Well, if you are now asking me by chance, I also work at Big Brother, if by chance Valentina will enter as a competitor of the House, I tell you absolutely no.

If the woman were to really enter the house of the Big Brother VIP they would see some really good ones. In fact, to some competitors it would seem not to go down on a possible entry of the former of Tommaso Eletti. Katia Ricciarelli commented:

If that one got inside we would have made it really black. […] I didn’t like what he said. Why say it’s a viper house is no good. I didn’t like her for what she said. But Tommy’s face? Tender, excited, as a boy, as a child, I will never forget her again. I was so fond of him. For me if she came back I would be very happy. While that Valentina just doesn’t.

