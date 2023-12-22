Continental is closing its factory in Gifhorn – and at the same time creating prospects for its employees. The case shows how jobs can be saved in times of economic upheaval. But there are limits.

Too expensive for the global market: Conti employees in the production of air springs in Gifhorn Image: Daniel Pilar

REinhold Wolfram was relaxing in his living room with a view of the garden when a message on his smartphone plunged him into the proverbial rollercoaster of emotions. It was summer, the 43-year-old father had the day off – and a work colleague spread the word via WhatsApp: Continental wants to stop production in Gifhorn, Lower Saxony!

It was a “shock,” Wolfram remembers; He has been working at the factory for more than ten years. He started out without any relevant professional training, but today he is a quality inspector and lives nearby with his wife and four children. The relief was all the greater when it became clear shortly afterwards: not everything is lost.