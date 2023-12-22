The Hyperloop One project, within which it was planned to create vacuum trains based on the idea of ​​businessman Elon Musk, initially involved large financial expenses. And its closure is due to a lack of funds, including from Musk. Maxim Tsukanov, head of the public organization Union of Space Exploration Enthusiasts “Soviet Space”, stated this in a conversation with Izvestia on December 22.

Bloomberg reported the closure of the project earlier that day, citing sources. It was noted that the company had laid off most of its employees and was trying to sell its remaining assets, including its test site and equipment. In addition, the company closed its Los Angeles office and informed remaining employees that their employment would end on December 31

“The project initially assumed large government funding and large financial expenses. He was quite ambitious and very interesting, the calculation was for “quick money”, and this money, given the general global crisis, including in the USA, was nowhere to be found,” Tsukanov said.

Therefore, in his opinion, Musk is experiencing a crisis with the availability of funds. It was decided to redirect the money that could have been spent on the development of this project to others.

“In the near future, we will not see similar Hyperloop projects from him or in the United States in general, but in China the creation of similar solutions is possible. There, such technologies are discussed at the state level,” the expert emphasized.

In turn, Pro Cosmos editor-in-chief Alexander Baulin noted that Hyperloop, a project to travel at the speed of sound through vacuum tubes, was not a technology that Elon Musk intended to develop on his own.

“He opened the project documentation for everyone – it’s open source. Alas, he did not get involved in the project himself, and there was no new leader ready to raise money and go to the end of the project,” Baulin said.

According to him, Hyperloop, like Tesla and SpaceX, is an innovative technology that requires significant investment. Moreover, it is impossible to predict whether they will produce results.

“Technological difficulties, security problems and all sorts of others arise. For example, it turned out that for the Hyperloop express train through the USA, the main funds will be spent on buying out the land for it, and there will be nothing left for technology,” he said.

In conclusion, he added that if ultra-fast ground travel is relevant, then it will be implemented in one form or another.

“But it seems to me that modern Internet communication technologies (VCC) have eliminated the need for ultra-fast movements,” the expert concluded.

Meanwhile, on December 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the development of high-speed rail service in the country, saying that it will be the future. As the Russian leader said, it is planned that high-speed lines (HSM) will pass through the territories where more than 111 million of our citizens live, which is 80% of the country’s population.

Earlier, in August, Putin presented a proposal to develop and lay high-speed lines to Adler, Lugansk and Donetsk, as well as to continue construction of the highway to Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh and the Urals.

VSM is an electrified double-track railway line for operating trains at speeds from 200 to 400 km/h.