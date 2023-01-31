The young woman, who has been exposed to criticism for her relationship with Gerard Piqué, was transferred to a hospital in Barcelona to be treated.

As revealed by the Spanish media “El newspaper”, Clara Chia MartiGerard Piqué’s current partner, is going through a difficult time due to the constant criticism she has received since she confirmed her relationship with the former soccer player and had to be admitted to a Barcelona hospital as an emergency.

Clara Chía Martí reportedly turned to mental health experts in order to improve her situation.

Why was Clara Chía taken to the emergency room?

As reported by the aforementioned medium, Clara Chía is currently going through difficult times due to the radical change that her life has given and is that being an unknown person to become Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend was very complicated, since they accused her of many things during the supposed episode of infidelity of Shakira’s ex.

When was Clara Chía admitted?

It was pointed out that Clara Chía would have been admitted this Monday, January 30, to the Quirónsalud hospital in Barcelona due to an anxiety attack that occurred at any moment, worrying her relatives and also her partner, the former Spanish soccer player.

The ‘attacks’ that Clara Chía would have received

Chía Martí would have been affected by all the comments that have been made through social networks and in person, since being already a well-known figure in the world of entertainment has brought consequences and even more, with Shakira’s new song with Bizarrap , where the Colombian makes her defense against Piqué and her.

According to the Spanish media, the singer’s followers sing phrases from Music Sessions #53 and say offensive phrases to her on the street. Thus, the young woman was seriously affected by these “attacks” by netizens and critics.

How is Clara Chia?

Clara’s state of health is unknown and this has aroused the curiosity of the thousands of followers of Shakira and Piqué, so the news that she was taken to the hospital quickly went viral.

However, the Europa Press cameras captured her on January 31 in the car of the former Spanish player. They remained silent before the questions of the paparazzi.