Tennis | Tennis star Alexander Zverev not punished – evidence of alleged abuse was “insufficient”

January 31, 2023
Zverev’s ex-girlfriend accused the tennis star of abuse.

Tennis The ATP tour does not punish the German star Alexander Zverevbecause according to an external investigation, the evidence of the alleged domestic violence was not shown.

Two years ago in October, the German player Zverev was the subject of an external investigation commissioned by the ATP after the player’s ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse. Zverev has denied the claims.

The investigation by security consulting firm Lake Forest Group interviewed Zverev, his ex-girlfriend and 24 other parties.

In addition, text and voice messages and photographs were reviewed, but allegations of abuse were not proven “due to the lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness accounts”. In addition, the stories of the interviewees were contradictory.

The report according to the results, “however, they may be re-evaluated if new evidence comes to light or if legal proceedings reveal violations of the ATP rules”.

Zverev has been at his best in the men’s singles world ranking as second. He is currently ranked 14th.

