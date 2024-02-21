Morena's candidate for government of Mexico City, Clara Brugadawas received this Wednesday by members of the American Society of Mexico at the Government Leaders Series Forum.

Before an audience made up of businessmen, representatives of NGOs and leaders of business chambers in the United States and MexicoBrugada expressed his gratitude for the invitation and the opportunity to discuss the progress and challenges facing Mexico City.

During his speech, Brugada highlighted his vision for the capital, emphasizing the importance of strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries and collaborate closely with the business sector to promote the economic and social development of the city.

The American Society of Mexico, founded in 1942, aims to promote the purposeful relationship between Mexico and the United States. Its members expressed great interest in Brugada's vision, recognizing her experience and commitment to citizens.

Various representatives of civil society and the business sector highlighted Brugada's presentation, highlighting his message of optimism and support for the growth and development of Mexico City.

Likewise, they highlighted their focus on key issues such as security, economic development and environmental protection.

Brugada emphasized the need for a State policy on water, pointing out that this issue should not be used as a political loot.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of promoting a progressive and efficient fiscal policy, as well as guaranteeing an honest and transparent government.