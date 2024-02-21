The Chilean Prosecutor's Office investigates the alleged kidnapping of a citizen of Venezuelan nationality who, according to the local press, is a former military man living in Chile.

The Special Anti-Kidnapping Police Investigation Brigade (BIPE) of the Investigative Police (PDI) reported through a brief note that is in charge of the investigation, although he cannot provide “further information” because the investigation “was decreed secret”.

According to information published by the local press, The victim of the kidnapping may be the former military man Ronald Ojeda Morenowho was allegedly kidnapped this morning at his home by a group of individuals who posed as police officers.

Although the information at this time is confusing, Carabineros (Militarized Police) and the PDI confirmed that they are investigating the complaint that Ojeda's family would have filed with the Public Ministry.

Although until now there has been no official statement from any authority, the president of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Tomás De Rementería, said – according to the Chilean media – that he will request “that the authorities of the intelligence bodies be summoned to see the information they have (…) and to know if the Venezuelan Government was asked if, in fact, this was happening”.

Versions circulating in Chilean media indicate that, apparently, uniformed men posed as immigration officials and took Ojeda, who was asylum in Chile and was at that time at his home in Santiago.

The Canal 13 of Chile reported that the police carried out expert reports on a car that was abandoned on the Costanera Norte highway in the commune of Independencia, in which they found several cell phones and bulletproof vests.

The disappearance of Ronald Ojeda Moreno was made publicly known by criminal investigator Iván Simonovis, who reported that “early today (this Wednesday) DGCIM officials posed as Chilean immigration officials and kidnapped Lt. Ronald Ojeda Moreno. His whereabouts are unknown,” he wrote on the social network X.

The police issued the alert that was broadcast by Chilean National Television and warned that Ojeda “could be removed from the country by authorized or not authorized passage”.

For his part, from the opposition, the deputy of the right-wing Republican Party Luis Fernando Sánchez pointed out that the complaint is “very serious not only for the kidnapping of a person – he said – but also for the possible participation of agents of the Venezuelan dictatorship operating freely in Chile”, a fact that has not been officially confirmed by any authority.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE