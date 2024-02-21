Renowned cumbia singer Christian Domínguez has decided to break his silence and address the recent rumors surrounding his personal life and his separation with Pamela Franco. In an exclusive interview with 'America today', The Peruvian artist clarified the reasons behind his surprise appearance at his ex-partner's house and cleared up speculation about a possible romantic reunion between the two.

What did Christian Domínguez say about staying at Pamela Franco's house?

The news that Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco They shared a roof again aroused the curiosity of their followers, who did not take long to speculate about a possible reconciliation between the couple, who separated a few months ago after several infidelities of the singer that were exposed by 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Faced with this situation, the cumbiambero decided to come out against the rumors and offer a frank and direct explanation about what happened.

According to the artist's statements, his presence at Pamela's residence was completely fortuitous and motivated by logistical circumstances. Domínguez explained that, after finishing one of his concerts, he realized that it was already too late and he was very far from his parents' house, where he is staying after the breakup. Given the lack of a nearby alternative and exhausted by the exhausting day, he made the decision to go to Pamela Franco's house in search of rest and the opportunity to share time with her daughter.

“I left a concert very late and arrived almost at dawn. Generally, I stay at my parents' house, but at that time I was already a little exhausted, (so) I went home and stayed there until dawn and spend more time with my daughter”, the actor also explained.

Likewise, the singer indicated that his presence coincided with Pamela Franco's early departure for her job at the channel, which limited the time they shared at home. Domínguez stressed that his ex-partner left very early, which allowed him to take advantage of the time to rest and dedicate exclusive attention to her little girl.

“The same day she went to the canal very early, so I could rest and spend more time with my daughter,” stated the leader of The Great Orchestra.

With these statements, Christian Dominguez seeks to end speculation and clear up any misunderstandings about his current relationship with Pamela Franco. Furthermore, he reiterated that his stay at his ex-partner's house was circumstantial in nature and motivated by logistical and family reasons. This rules out any hint about a possible romantic return between the two.

Why was it speculated that Christian Domínguez would reconcile with Pamela Franco?

In the edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm' On Monday, February 19, Christian Domínguez was recorded by the 'magpies' when he arrived at the apartment of his partner until recently. The show of shows indicated that they would be seeking to have a cordial relationship for the well-being of their daughter.