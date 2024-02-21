TO Starting January 1, 2024, the “Move Over” law in Florida it expanded significantly, affecting the way drivers should behave when encountering vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Current law requires drivers to pull over to make way for emergency vehicles and others with warning lights. However, The new law will go further by requiring them to be set aside not only for emergency vehicles, but for any vehicle stopped on the side of the road..

Drivers should now change to another lane if possible. If it is not safe to change lanes, they must reduce their speed significantly, slowing 20 mph less than the posted speed limit if it is 25 mph or more, and 5 mph less than the posted speed limit if it is 20 mph or less.

The law requires drivers of disabled vehicles to move aside to make way for other vehicles. See also M;.O.: Hamas delays release of hostages. "Israel violates agreement" Photo: Florida Department of Transit

This modification is primarily intended to protect people who work on or near stopped vehicles, as statistics reveal that there are accidents and fatalities related to vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Those who do not comply with this law will face sanctions including a base fine of US$60, along with additional fees and surcharges, totaling up to US$158, according to the official website of the Florida Senate. Although it is considered a non-criminal traffic violation, it is still punishable.

Tips for drivers and stranded motorists

Drivers urged to remain alert, observe vehicles on the side of the road and follow the “Move Over” rules. In the meantime, stranded motorists are advised to use their warning lights, be aware of their surroundings and stay inside their vehicle if possible.

The updated Move Over law is primarily intended to increase safety for everyone on the road by requiring drivers to be more cautious when encountering stopped vehicles. By understanding these changes and following the rules, drivers will help prevent accidents and save lives.

Traffic Laws That Are Often Ignored in Florida

Several traffic laws are broken in Florida, according to FLHSMV.

Mobile phone use

According to him Official Driver License Manual issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)some rules are ignored by drivers.

You should not text while driving unless the vehicle is stopped on the side of the road. Violation may result in a fine of USD 30 and USD 60.

Children in vehicles

It is established that Children under four years of age must be transported in an approved safety seat., as well as the four and five in one with lift. Likewise, it is prohibited to leave children alone in vehicles with the engine on, as there have been cases of suffocation due to overheating.

Seat belt

The use of a seat belt is mandatory, as it significantly minimizes the risk of severe injuries in the event of an accident. If not used, you will receive high fines, without leaving out the medical conditions that you would now have to face.

More news EL TIEMPO

Florida: animal of an endangered species discovered in a garden

The mistake with a 6-year-old boy on a flight to Florida that sparked a scandal

She moved to Florida to try to give her children a better life and she achieved it thanks to this