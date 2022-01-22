Shooters that changed everything, the redefinition of the sandbox and the beginning of franchises much loved by those present.

There are years when the stars align for video games, we all remember the incredible 1998, with unforgettable works like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Metal Gear Solid, or several years before, the unforgettable 1991, laying the foundations of modern fighting with Street Fighter II The World Warrior, but the start of the 21st century was in style.

Some titles forever changed the future of video gamesPlayStation 2 was a just-arrived, while the first Xbox would land that same year alongside the Nintendo GameCube. Sadly, SEGA would cease production of the Dreamcast in March, but titles like Sonic Adventure 2 and its spectacular opening phase they would become legends. We would also kill Nazis again in Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Alien and Predator would face each other for the second time and Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis would begin its path in the military simulation.

There are many games that took place that year and among them, many were decisive for what would come next. Some they redefined genres that today we take for granted, while others would start sagas that would become essentials within the industry. A difficult selection of 16 excellent games from which it would be impossible to decide on just one. What is your favourite?

Halo: Combat Evolved The title that would start the epic Master Chief saga is still remembered as one of the most revolutionary first-person shooters in history. Bungie Studios’ game for the first Xbox combined a compelling story with a superb soundtrack as it pitted us against enemies with artificial intelligence so polished it felt like we were playing against other players. Silent Hill 2 The first game in Keiichiro Toyama’s horror franchise for PlayStation 2 managed the difficult task of making a game as brilliant as its original installment. For many, the best Silent Hill that has ever existed, careful puzzles, a sublime soundtrack and a story that captivated through the psychology of its protagonists and how they faced fears, both external and their own. Shenmue II The Yu Suzuki saga continues directly after the events of the first installment, taking Ryo from Yokosuka to Hong Kong. This second part was published on Xbox as well as on Dreamcast, and to this day it continues to amaze with its attention to detail and its world full of life. Playing arcade games, talking to passers-by, and collecting gashapons, the world of Shenmue laid the foundation for many later sandboxes. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty continues the story of stealth and war plots created by Hideo Kojima with a launch that left no one indifferent. After an extensive Zone of the Enders demo where we played with Snake, the game finally put us in the shoes of Raiden to the surprise of the fans. Kojima hasn’t stopped playing the game ever since and MGS2 established itself as one of the great PS2 games. Max Payne With The Matrix reaching its peak of popularity, Remedy Entertainment presented us with a dark character with a tragic past for a story set in New York, where the former police officer and member of the DEA will make his way in a violent police investigation narrated through through graphic novel vignettes and with moments of action marked by the ‘bullet time’ that was so fashionable in the cinema. Super Smash Bros. Melee The fighting franchise between Nintendo characters has not stopped growing, being today one of the greatest tributes to video games through its countless crossovers. But few deliveries have been as praised by fans as Super Smash Bros. Melee. The GameCube game stood out for its surprisingly fast gameplay, leading to the most frenetic combat in the saga. grand theft auto iii Claude Speed’s adventure completely revolutionized the video game industry. After some controversial deliveries presented in a high-angle shot that began to attract the attention of the general public, GTA III arrived to change everything. The jump to 3D of the most famous sandbox in history drank from urban culture and gangster cinema to start a success that would never stop. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec The third installment of the Polyphony Digital driving saga meant the jump of the franchise to the new generation with PS2. Kazunori Yamauchi surprised with an excellent technical section and new features. The greater level of detail meant a reduction in the number of vehicles and circuits, something that did not prevent Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec from being one of the best-selling games on the console. golden sun If we have Golden Sun in trends every time there is an important Nintendo event, it is not by chance. The first installment of this beloved RPG from Camelot Software Planning and Nintendo for Game Boy Advance had us fighting evil with a team of charismatic companions, where the use of weapons, magic and elemental creatures in their fights alternated with some great puzzles. final fantasy x The Final Fantasy franchise was one of the great protagonists in the generation of the first PlayStation, the expectations for what Squaresoft would be capable of doing on PS2 were high, convincing fans with a technical leap that added three-dimensional environments and characters with great expressiveness. To this day, Tidus, Yuna, Rikku and Auron are still very popular characters among Final Fantasy fans. Devil May Cry Devil May Cry established Hideki Kamiya as one of the most important figures in action video games. Kamiya, after a successful Resident Evil 2, presented a title full of charisma with characters that have become video game icons. Dante and Trish would have to face the demon Mundus in a hack and slash action game where the rank of each mission was classified, incorporating puzzles and platforms. Conker’s Bad Fur Day It’s hard to do as well as Rareware on the Nintendo 64. The studio released a controversial video game starring a ‘nice squirrel’ and aimed at an adult audience. A 3D platform with a high technical bill, allusions to movies like A Clockwork Orange, foul language, substance use, alcohol and sexual references. Despite reaching the end of the commercial life of the console, it is considered a cult game. black and white Peter Molyneux may not command the same confidence today as he did a couple of decades ago, but what he achieved at the helm of Lionhead Studios with Black and White was incredible. Molyneux took up the theme that made Populous famous, adding complexity and leading us to act as a kind, evil or neutral god, combining real-time strategy, role-playing and the care of a colossal creature. Advance Wars Despite the fact that the Nintendo Wars series had already appeared on the company’s previous systems, the impact of its Game Boy Advance installment was such that it remains one of the most beloved titles on the portable today. Intelligent Systems, specialists in turn-based tactical strategy games, launched us into the war between Orange Star and Blue Moon, with an exquisite design that will be reinterpreted for its Nintendo Switch remake. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Before searching for our first treasures with Nathan Drake and following in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie, Naughty Dog conquered us with the first adventure of the charismatic couple Jak and Daxter, a brilliant action and platform title where our protagonists would explore the fantastic levels in searching for batteries, weaving through enemies and solving puzzles. The saga would become a trilogy and would have three more spin-offs. icon It is impossible to understand Team ICO titles without knowing the vision of its director. Fumito Ueda surprised the world with a personal proposal as immersive as it is minimalist, where our protagonist, ICO, a young man with horns, will help Yorda, the daughter of the queen of the castle, to escape while we solve puzzles and flee from shadowy creatures. A game as delicate as it is original, which perfectly defines videogames as art.

