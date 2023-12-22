For weeks, long before the team won the Liga MX title, América has been detailing the market movements they will make for the month of January.
As we have informed you in 90min, the Coapa board is immersed in the process of assembling the squad and finds two areas of the field where renewal is urgently required, both sides.
On the right they need to sign for the retirement of Miguel Layún, and on the left due to the low projection of Salvador Campos despite the millionaire expense that was made for his signature. For the left-handed back, the target is Gerardo Arteaga, who is also in Chivas' plans, reports from TUDN.
The Coapa team would have lost the race for Omar Campos, a fact that has led the board to move in Europe for the possible signing of the Genk player, Gerardo Arteaga, who is already advanced and there is optimism. However, right now those in the country's capital have competition in the market.
Chivas sees Calderón more outside than inside the squad for 2024, which is why Daniel Velasco reports that the Verde Valle team is preparing its weapons to also try to sign Gerardo Arteaga, who is now willing to return to Mexico . Before knocking on the door of Genk, the Guadalajara club will poll with the side to find out whether or not he is interested in joining Gago's team. For their part, the eagles continue to lead the way, with a verbal agreement with the 'gerry' and polishing the price with the club that owns your letter.
And as for the right side, América has not yet made any moves in the market, while it hopes to be able to advance in the negotiations for Arteaga.
