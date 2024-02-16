The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, detailed this Friday three measures that will go to help the thousands of victims affected by the megafire that at the beginning of February took the lives of 132 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes in the Valparaíso region.

(You can read: These are the five countries with the highest minimum wages in Latin America)

The president specified accommodation in hotels or inns as a “transitional action intended especially for pregnant women, women who have just given birth, or also dependent people, regardless of their age.”

(Also: Marijuana nursery the size of eight football fields discovered in Argentina)

As detailed by the president from a press point in the El Patagual sector, in Villa Alemana, The measures also include hospitality vouchers and the installation of emergency housing, which will be distributed according to the “profile and needs” of the affected people..

Forest fire in the hills in the commune of Quilpe, Valparaíso region, Chile. See also Jeisson won in Barranquilla and is ready to go for the Olympic spot

A few days ago, the head of state acknowledged that the reconstruction process will take a total of about two years, a task that “will not be easy” and in which the Government does not want to generate “false expectations”.

(Keep reading: Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay ask for the release of Rocío San Miguel)

The fires, which especially affected five communes on the central Chilean coast, burned more than 10,000 hectares and, according to recently published reports, caused damage to 34% of the surface of Viña de Mar, one of the largest and best known in Chile. South American country.

A helicopter works in the area of ​​a forest fire in the hills of the Quilpe commune, Valparaíso region.

Positioned as one of the deadliest fires in the history of Chile, the magnitude of the damage caused is still being studied.

(You can read: Panama confirms the death of at least four migrants in a shipwreck in the Caribbean)

Damage was recorded to the critical infrastructure of the damaged sectors, including chemical and manufacturing industries, loss of public lighting and transportation, high voltage towers, a school and a health care center.

This is how the Achupallas sector remained, affected by forest fires in Viña del Mar, Valparaiso Region (Chile). Photo: Adriana Thomasa. EFE

The fires, which according to the first investigations were caused, started in four locations inside the Lake Peñuelas Natural Park and also reached the informal settlements and industrial zones of the city of Viña del Mar driven by wind and extreme temperatures.

(Also: Nicolás Maduro calls Javier Milei 'crazy' and accuses him of stealing a plane from Venezuela)

The tragedy is considered the most serious to occur in Chile since the deadly earthquake of 2010.

EFE