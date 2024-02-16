The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Corsair iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE two-fan kit. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 38%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €58.90. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Corsair iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE
Corsair iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE offers two 140 mm fans. The level is 18 dB. iCUE Lighting Node CORE is included, allowing you to control the RGB lighting of up to six CORSAIR fans using CORSAIR iCUE software.
The power of this PWM controlled fan goes up to 1,200 rpm and offers you a maximum air flow of 1.93 m³/min.
