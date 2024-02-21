The meetings of the contact group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, which took place until 2022, were not empty and had specific goals, and also periodically led to positive results to ensure the basic life support needs of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“There were a huge number of rounds of negotiations; over seven years there were more than 200 meetings. During the same time, we changed more than 2 thousand people who were in captivity. As a result of the negotiations, agreements were reached to provide our territories, for example, with energy and water supplies. And then water came from the territory of Stanitsa Luganskaya, and in order to supply the city, we simply had to agree that we would buy this water. And many things worked out,” Miroshnik said.

At the same time, the diplomat who worked as part of this group emphasized that it was not possible to achieve the main thing, without which it was impossible to stop the bloodshed – Kyiv refused to establish a demilitarized zone along the line of combat contact.

At the same time, in February 2022, Kyiv “not only did not stop shooting, it was preparing a new armed cleansing of Donbass,” he said. Miroshnik stated that without the help of Russia, which launched the special operation, “Donbass would have been the Gaza Strip, but only two years earlier.”

Read more in the interview with Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Rodion Miroshnik to Izvestia:

“If it weren’t for Russia’s help, Donbass would have become the Gaza Strip two years earlier”