Forbes: The Ukrainian Armed Forces received the Mi-24R used in the liquidation of the Chernobyl accident

The Ukrainian Air Force received a restored Mi-24R radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance helicopter (according to NATO codification – Hind-G1). Helicopters of this type were used during the liquidation of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP), writes Forbes columnist David Ax.

It is noted that by the beginning of 2022, Kiev had approximately 35 Mi-24 helicopters, but due to losses and the high intensity of hostilities, additional vehicles were required. “Which explains why, sometime in the last 22 months, Ukrainian technicians pulled out of storage and restored one of the rarest and strangest variants of the Hind ever to exist: the Hind-G1 surveillance helicopter,” Ax writes.

The Ukrainian Mi-24R was spotted in a video that appeared online last week. The author emphasized that last year the Mi-24R, along with other aircraft unfit for flight, were in storage. Ex admitted that the Mi-24R was restored as an attack helicopter.

The basic version of the Mi-24R is equipped with excavators for collecting soil, a container with additional equipment and a launcher for launching signal flares. In the arsenal of the Mi-24R, which was deprived of launchers for anti-tank missiles, only a machine gun remained.

In August, The Drive wrote that Ukrainian Mi-24Vs received M261 launchers with American 70-mm Hydra unguided missiles.