New ordinance provides for the reconstruction of rural housing units in areas experiencing emergency and public calamity

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, signed an ordinance on the MCMV (Minha Casa, Minha Vida) Rural program, which establishes the goal of rebuilding 600 rural housing units in areas in an emergency situation or state of public calamity recognized by the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development from January 1, 2023.

The document was published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023). Here’s the complete (PDF – 77 KB).

The proposals are aimed at housing families of family farmers and workers and families living in rural areas.

“The new ordinance aims to direct MCMV Rural’s services to a particular audience, through the establishment of a specific goal and a different hiring process, taking into account the effects caused by the large floods that hit the south of country last September and in other locations, without, however, failing to comply with the Rural MCMV rules”said the SNH (National Housing Secretariat).

According to the ordinance, the units will be allocated throughout the country’s states according to the demand caused by climate disasters.

MY HOME, MY RURAL LIFE

The program, established in 2023, is a service line of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program, also linked to the Ministry of Cities.

MCMV Rural targets families living in rural areas, including family farmers, rural workers, indigenous people, members of remaining rural quilombo communities and other traditional communities.

Beneficiaries must have a gross annual family income of up to R$96,000.