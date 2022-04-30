The boss of chemical giant Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe, owner of Nice and the Ineos-Grenadiers cycling team, has formulated an offer of 4,250 million pounds (5,306 million dollars, 5,000 million euros) for the purchase of the English club Chelsea, announced Ineos.

“It is a British offer for a British club,” the company explains in a statement, promising to “invest in Stamford Bridge to make a world-class stadium,” as well as in the sports sector to bring together “the best players and coaches in the world. “.

It’s not just cycling

The prestigious London club has been up for sale since March 2 by its Russian owner Roman Abramovich, subject to sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.

Stephen Pagliuca, co-owner of the Boston Celtics (basketball), a consortium led by Todd Bohely, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball) and Martin Broughton, former president of Liverpool and British Airways, are the other three candidates for a purchase announced as imminent .

According to British media, the New York bank Raine Group, which has a mandate from Roman Abramovich to bring the process to a conclusion, should soon appoint the consortium led by Boehly to enter into exclusive negotiations.

But Jim Ratcliffe comes to disturb the ecosystem with a late offer, which would involve the investment of 2,000 million euros (2,102 million dollars) in the club for 10 years, and 3,000 million for a charitable foundation to support the victims of the war in Ukraine. According to various outlets, Ratcliffe’s offer is by far the highest.

The 69-year-old businessman had already made an offer in 2019, before doing it in the French Nice.

Ineos has also given its name to one of the most outstanding teams in cycling since 2019.

“We believe that London has to have a club that reflects the size of the city. A club that is considered in the same way as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich,” explains Ineos, ensuring “to make this investment as fans of the good game and not with the aim of making a profit.

