The shortest marriage in the world happened in Kuwait, where a young couple it lasted just three minutes married, after the beautiful bride found an irreconcilable difference with her “beloved” husband.

But what was this difference? According to Q8News, the wedding went off perfectly and three minutes after signing the marriage certificate, the young woman tripped and ended up on the groundhowever, far from his husband will help her, made fun of her and called her “stupid”.

The fiancee He didn’t hesitate a bit and immediately went with the judge that he had married them dissolve the marriagethe proposal was immediately accepted by the judge and that is how a happy marriage became unhappy and ended in divorce in just three minutes.

Read more: Instant soup, cereal bowl and flower basket, the craziest hairstyles on social networks

The girl then shared her social media storywhere he gained hundreds of comments supporting his decision.

“A marriage without respect is a failure”; “If this is how it acts from the beginning, better to leave it”, were some of them.