VII Pillars Entertainment, a Hong Kong film distributor, announced that the release of the film Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honeyinspired by the character Winnie The Pooh created by AA Milne and EH Shepard, is cancelled.

He made it known through a brief statement on social networks, where he mentions that his exhibition is not only canceled in this region but also in neighboring Macao. That’s why he apologized.

Is it a case of censorship? The situation is not entirely clear. But the bureau in charge of these situations locally revealed to the Hong Kong Free Press that the film was still pending approval.

Previously, some Hong Kong news sites pointed out that there were technical problems behind the delay in reaching theaters. Some might think that the censorship could be due to its level of violence.

But everything related to Pooh like Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey suffers from problems in China. The reason is the comparisons between the bear loved by many with the president of that country, Xi Jinping.

This after a wave of memes that compared him to him in 2017. Since then, any production, such as movies, has suffered from censorship if they allude to this character popularized by Disney.

The movie’s distributor in Hong Kong and Macau, VII Pillars Entertainment said on its Facebook page that the scheduled release of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey on March 23 has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/sVeQEBYNV9 — Jessie Pang (@JessiePang0125) March 21, 2023

What is this Winnie The Pooh movie about?

the film of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood It is not directly based on the creation of AA Milne and EH Shepard, much less on the Disney version.

It is an adaptation but of the horror genre that plays with the idea that Pooh and Piglet (Piglet) end up turned into psychopathic murderers.

All because Christopher Robin had to leave them to go study at the university; the idea is that it be the first of several films.

Actors Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Danielle Ronald and Natasha Tosini participated in this tape, and it had its premiere in Mexico on January 27, 2023, and in the United States on February 15 of the same year.

The reason behind the making of this production is that Disney’s rights to the work of AA Milne and EH Shepard expired; the latter is already in the public domain and anyone can create works based on it.

In addition to Winnie The Pooh we have more film information at EarthGamer.