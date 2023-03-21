Google Photos is just one of the many services offered by the big one ga software that you will surely know very well yourself and that allows you to keep it efficiently, simply and safely your videos and photos to never lose them. Today we want to talk to you about some possible future news that could come with the new Pixel 8!

Will Google Photos update? Here are the possible news!

The news that we want to bring you today has its roots in one of the many in-depth searches of our colleagues at 9to5google, who this time have dug through the Google Photos app thoroughly, finding a previewto some new functions that may come in the future.

The first in particular is Video Unblur, a feature that probably doesn’t need too many introductions. After the introduction of Photo Unblur which allowed for refocus your images, everything could also be extended to videos. Surely a much more complex process that maybe will appear together with the pixels 8, just like its twin was instead born together with the Pixel 7 of which a strange 7a prototype is on sale on eBay!

But it doesn’t end there, because still in the video field, the customization possibilities should increase considerably, allowing the user to apply a series of new effects. Specifically, a screen called overlays will be added with the following 14 different effects:

After school

B&W

chromatic

Forward

Glassy

golden

Moire

Multiply

Polaroids

Rainbow Rays

reflect

RGB Pulse

Super 8

VHS

In short, interesting news but we remind you as always that it is functions still probably far away and unimplemented, of which only references have been found. Obviously many things could change before the release and we will always try to keep you updated on future news!