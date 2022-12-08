United States.- The whole world He was shocked with the latest news about Céline Dionthe 54-year-old Canadian singer revealed that she is experiencing health problems and facing a serious and incurable disease that has led her to cancel all her shows scheduled for 2023.

Through an emotional video for her social networks, the interpreter of ‘My heart will go on‘ revealed that suffers from Stiff Person Syndromeleaving his followers speechless, because it is an incurable condition suffered by one in a million people around the world and that could eventually leave them without movement.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome, Céline Dion disease?

The Stiff person syndrome is a disease that affects the central nervous system and causes spasmsas well as progressive muscle stiffness, mainly in the trunk and abdomen.

Celine Dion’s illness causes muscles to tense in an uncontrollable and involuntary wayleaving those affected as “human statues“, since it blocks the body in rigid postures that prevent them from walking, moving, even talking.

The disease could become the main obstacle for the singer to continue with her artistic careerwhich keeps his followers worried, who have given him all their support in such a difficult situation.