United States.- To end 2022, the emblematic List of the best Rolling Stone singerswhere 200 artists who have managed to impress the world with their vocal ability throughout the ages are highlighted, but this year they did not do well with their results.

The list published this 2023 included artists such as Aretha Franklin, Rosalía, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, among others, however, many realized that one of the most important voices in the music industry was completely left out.

It turns out that celine dion was excluded from the Rolling Stone listunleashing a great controversy, because the interpreter is considered a living legend and has unforgettable songs to remember with a precious voice that no one has managed to match or surpass, which is giving a lot to talk about.

Internet users, celebrities and influencers denounced the exclusion of the artist from the list of the best singers of Rolling Stone because they consider that it was completely unfair to be one of the most important voices in the world. In the same way, other artists such as Diana Ross, Sting and Dionne Warwick were left out.

Until now, Rolling Stone has not commented on the matter. On the other hand, due to a neurological disorder that she suffers, Céline Dion He is going through a difficult period of health for which he does not know if he could return to the stage, which is why he also canceled some dates of his new tour of Europe and rescheduled others.