The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated in his inauguration speech this Monday (2.jan.2023) that the portfolio will “work to complete the Luz para Todos program and fight hard to reduce tariffs across the board“. The resumption of the program is one of the president’s campaign promises Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In his speech, Silveira said it was necessary “universalize access to energy and eliminate electrical misery“. The minister also spoke of guaranteeing access to the social electricity tariff “so that it reaches all the families that really need it”.

The social tariff is a discount on the electricity bill granted by the federal government to families included in the Cadastro Único or who have a beneficiary of the BPC (Continued Provision Benefit). It is subsidized by the CDE (Energy Development Account).

energy transition

Silveira announced this Monday (January 2) that the Ministry of Mines and Energy will have a secretariat focused on energy transition.

“[A secretaria] will be dedicated exclusively to structuring the public policies necessary for us to place Brazil as a world leader in clean energy, which must be one of the main challenges of our portfolio“, he declared.

The minister also highlighted the balance between tariff affordability and system reliability. He said that natural gas and biomass will be featured in the “safe energy transition and the consolidation of a medium and low carbon national economy“.

Petrobras

Alexandre Silveira stated that he will expand refining capacity in the country, with the modernization of existing units and the construction of new ones. According to him, the Petrobras will be a vector of this expansion.

“Our deficit refining capacity makes us hostages to the importation of oil products and natural gas, leaving the national market exposed to constant and abrupt international price fluctuations”said.

According to the new head of Mines and Energy, the state-owned company and the ministry must walk “aligned with essential issues” from the country.

Lula chose the also senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) to command Petrobras. However, because of the company’s governance rules, Prates should only take over after February.

Mining

Silveira declared that the ministry will invest in inspection “iron” of dam safety.

“We will not forget Mariana and Brumadinho”he said in reference to the 2 disasters caused by the rupture of dams belonging to the companies Samarco and Vale in Minas Gerais.