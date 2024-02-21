After a confrontation between Los Tlacos and La Familia Michoacana in the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero, which left as a balance 12 people dead, recently on social networks began to videos of the massacre go viral.

Videos spread on social networks show how the Criminal groups stain the lands of Guerrero with blood. In the recordings, men are seen shooting dead people, burning them.

Yesterday it was reported on the confrontation that left a preliminary balance of 17 deaths. The State Attorney General's Office (FGE), in a statement, reported that after the videos were disseminated, “elements of the Ministerial Investigative Police, Experts, State Police and the Mexican Army moved to the Las Tunas community, in the mountains of the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan to corroborate the facts, where they located the bodies of five people burned.”

Although the Prosecutor's Office only confirmed the discovery of the remains of 5 burned people, the death toll of 17 was initially reported. However, this Tuesday morning, President López Obrador, in his morning conference, pointed out that there is a report of 12 victims.

The municipality of San Miguel Totolapan is located in the Tierra Caliente region, an area known for the attacks of drug trafficking.

It looks like a war scene, and it is. A war that began years ago and continues to separate families, displace inhabitants, and increase the wallets of criminal groups. The videos that have been released about the confrontation in San Miguel Totolapan were allegedly disseminated by those involved, since they are the ones who recorded them, in WhatsApp groups.

The images may cause disturbance, but they are available to anyone who wants to search for them on social media. Bodies appear piled up and the alleged criminals are heard shooting at them, they even insult them, mocking their status as victims.

In most of the recordings, threats are heard that would be directed at one of the leaders of La Familia Michoacana in the entity, an organization to which 16 of the victims would belong. In another video you can see how the alleged criminals travel: in large trucks, with long weapons and dressed in military-type uniforms. An exhibition of the armed power of the drug trafficker.

Up to five different recordings have circulated online. In one of the recordings, the alleged members of Los Tlacos can be seen piling up bodies to set them on fire. After the confrontation, FGE opened an investigation for the crime of qualified homicide and reported that it transferred the charred bodies to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

In January 2024, a similar situation was recorded in the Heliodoro Castillo mountain range, where the Michoacana Family allegedly attacked at least 30 residents, but when the authorities arrived they found a burned-out truck with the remains of five bodies.

Violence in the Sierra de Guerrero, between the Costa Grande and Tierra Caliente regions, has worsened since 2023 due to the advance of the Michoacana Family in the territory, according to what residents have reported.