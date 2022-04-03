He has already experienced a few moments of fame thanks to some posts on the social channels of Sport and Health. And it is right that we know that Celina Micheli, born in 1926, Fitarco card with the greatest number of springs, she has no intention of stopping archery. Not even the “fasting” due to the restrictions of Covid-19 has made the desire to take aim and hit the mark in Celina who, as explained by her coach of Cus Roma, Guya Maria Gianni Nelli, has a perseverance that is envious of young people : “When he gets something in his head, he does it! He discusses his technical gesture with me, trying to understand what he does, especially when he makes some inaccuracies. He is truly a great example of tenacity and determination fueled by a great passion for this. sport”.

Accustomed to going to the Capitoline club’s field every week, usually on Saturdays – in the gym in winter, outdoors in the summer – Celina Micheli does not give up her training which includes a couple of hours, as well as sharing her social life, of course. with the other members. On October 24th she will be 95 years old and in the meantime she has not stopped taking care of the spirit and body through sport, so much so that on March 13th she was the guest of honor of the youth competition “Fabianelli Trophy”, which she saw in the Cus Roma gym 40 very young competing archers, ages 7-8 and up.

Celina does not stop

–

At their side, with her beautiful target, Celina also competed, who tells about her beginnings with this sport in this way: “When I was twenty I was fencing, while with archery I started in 2014, when I was 87 – he smiles -. It is a relaxing sport, it is not very tiring for a person of my age. I would certainly recommend it, also because it is not stressful and at the same time you do not need to put in too much effort to practice it, considering that I can Do I do it. If I have a particular diet to keep fit? Not at all, I eat what I like, even if in my life I have never eaten “. Taking a look at her arrows on the paglione, Celina is instead critical of her performance: “It went more bad than good. Maybe if it were just me and my coach it would have been better”, she comments referring to the noise that surrounds her with the children on the shooting line. Noisy or not, high scores or not, Celina has given everyone yet another lesson: will has no age and makes a difference. Mrs. Micheli is the practical demonstration of what the Olympian Michele Frangilli affirmed after Italy obtained a daring Olympic qualification for the London 2012 Games (Olympics where the Gallarate archer with a 10 to the last arrow gave the gold to Italy). The blue had competed with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli in conditions that were, to say the least, impaired due to an allergic outbreak that barely allowed him to draw the bow. At the end of the match that saw Italy winning over Germany, he turned to journalists saying: “I’m not a hero, I just did what I had to. Besides, as long as you breathe you can shoot with a bow”. And, as Celina demonstrates, it’s never too late to start playing sports …