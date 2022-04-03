Hand in hand and the talent of Luka Doncićthe Dallas Mavericks they defeated 118-112 the milwaukee bucksreigning NBA champions on Sunday.

Doncic, who has already been selected 3 times at All Star Game in his 4-year career in the best basketball league in the world, he finished with 32 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds.

This was the fifth consecutive game for the Slovenian star of the Dallas franchise, which is entrenched in fourth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 49 wins and 30 losses.

Milwaukee stumbles again

As for the Bucks, they suffered their second straight loss, having also lost to the Los Angeles Clippers a couple of days ago.

Despite having fallen again, the current monarchs remain in third place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 48 wins and 30 losses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo he was the best for the Bucks, with 28 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Jrue Holiday, who added 20 points and 9 assists.