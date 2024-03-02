Mexico City authorities carried out an important operation in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, where a search warrant was executed at a home, achieving the insurance of approximately 19 vehicles of different brands.

No arrests were reported during the operation.

According to information provided by the Attorney General's Office (FGJ) and the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), 16 of these vehicles had a current theft report in the state of Jaliscowhile the legal status of the remaining three is being investigated.

The search warrant was requested by the agent of the Public Ministry of the Investigative Prosecutor's Office Strategy for the Crime of Vehicle and Transport Theftbelonging to the General Coordination of Strategic Research.

Detectives from the Investigative Police (PDI) and SSC agents participated in the operation, as well as experts in criminalistics, photography and mechanics.

After carrying out the diligence, the vehicles were secured along with the property, to which security bands were placed as a preventive measure.

Alleged assailant falls in Azcapotzalco: he used a replica firearm

A man was arrested by agents of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City in the mayor's office Azcapotzalcoafter being identified as allegedly responsible for an assault on passengers of a public transport unit.

The subject would have used a replica long firearm to commit the crime.

The incident took place on Las Granjas Avenue, in the Santa Bárbara Town, where the Poniente Command and Control Center (C2) received the report of the assault on a public transport truck.

Witnesses reported that two individuals boarded the unit, threatened the passengers with an object similar to a firearm and stole their belongings before fleeing the scene.

After receiving the alert, SSC agents deployed to the area and established a virtual fence to locate the suspects. The C2 operators indicated the location of one of the alleged perpetrators on Las Granjas Avenue, at the height of Miguel Hidalgo Street, in the same neighborhood.

The police managed to intercept the targeted individual and, after a routine search, found among his belongings a replica of a long firearm, cash, a pair of headphones and two cell phones.

Given these findings, the 37-year-old man was detained and placed at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry to determine his legal situation.