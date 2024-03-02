A new wave of violence shakes Haiti. The gangs have intensified their actions in Port-au-Prince since Thursday. Led by Jimmy Cherizier, alias 'Barbecue', these gangs claim to want to overthrow interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The situation has sparked protests by police unions, and hospitals are facing an increase in the arrival of injured people.

A new wave of violence hits Haiti. Since Thursday, the gangs have increased their actions in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Jimmy Cherizier, alias 'Barbecue', the leader of a coalition of armed groups called 'Living Together', has claimed that his attacks seek to overthrow interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“The battle will last as long as necessary. We will continue fighting Ariel Henry. To avoid collateral damage, keep the children at home,” he said at a press conference on Friday. Cherizier is a former police officer and has been sanctioned by both the United Nations and the United States Department of the Treasury.

In addition, he assured that his actions seek to “liberate the country.” “We are not facing the National Police in this battle. In fact, 95%, if not 100%, of the members of the Police belong to the same social strata as us,” Barbecue said. And he added: “Our real enemies are the Government, the ministers, the general directors (…), the people who have the responsibility of establishing security and are not doing it.”

Archive photo. A man with his face covered calls on protesters to stop during a protest against Prime Minister Ariel Henry's government and insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 1, 2024. © Ralph Tedy Erol / Reuters

The panorama in Port-au-Prince is alarming. Since Thursday, there has been constant shooting in the capital between armed gangs and police. Disturbances to traffic, burning of buses and barricades have also been reported. According to EFE, dozens of families have fled their homes and refugee camps.

On the other hand, Reuters reported that on Friday there were reports that armed groups were seeking to take control of the capital's main container port. However, the reports could not be confirmed by the news agency.

Protests and reports of murdered police officers

Given the situation, a dozen police officers protested in front of the Police headquarters.

Too many police officers are being killed. Too many women and children are raped. Too many people are forced to leave their homes. We say it often and you all know it: there are ways to solve the problem, but the political authorities do not have the will, denounced Garry Jean Baptiste, delegate of the SPNH police union.

According to Jean Baptiste, it is “a plot to destroy the National Police and demonstrate that it is impotent, so that help can be requested from an international force.”

Since the violence escalated, at least four police officers have been killed, although numbers vary and there could be more fatalities.

A video circulated on social media that appeared to show the bodies of two murdered police officers. Regarding this, Lionel Lazare, leader of the Synapoha police union, assured that they were some of the four officers who were murdered on Thursday.

That day, there was an attack on the Bon Repos sub-police station, in the north of the Haitian capital. According to police unions, they have not yet been able to recover the bodies of their colleagues.

In this regard, Henry's office published a statement in which he said he was outraged “by the acts of violence and terror orchestrated by armed bandits.” In addition, he expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that he would continue working to resolve the conflict.

Alert in hospitals

The hospital panorama has also set off alarm bells. According to AFP, a source at the Haiti State University Hospital reported that they received at least 25 wounded people on Thursday.

On the other hand, Doctors Without Borders has also reported that they are receiving at least fifteen injured people every day. “Now everywhere. There are no longer quiet areas,” said Mumuza Muhindo, head of mission of the NGO, for the French news agency.

In addition, they warned that the increase in violence is making their operations in Haiti difficult. “If the situation continues as it is, it will be difficult to continue maintaining our activities,” he said. On the other hand, they reported that there is a significant lack of medicines.

A security treaty between Kenya and Haiti

Violence in Haiti increased amid Henry's visit to Kenya this week. In Nairobi, he and Kenyan President William Ruto signed a security agreement to send 1,000 police officers to lead a UN-approved mission.

A statement signed by the Kenyan president says that the next steps to accelerate the deployment were “discussed” and also provides for the “reciprocal sending of police officers,” without giving more details.

However, it does not specify whether this commitment contradicts the decision of the Supreme Court of Kenya that had ruled against the sending of police, considering such action illegal.







“I take this opportunity to reiterate Kenya's commitment to contributing to the success of this multinational mission. We believe it is a historic duty, since peace in Haiti is good for the world as a whole,” the text stated.

Shortly before, Henry had been in Guyana at a Caribbean regional summit, in which he assured that the country would have elections in 2025, after having postponed the date citing latent insecurity in the nation.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters