In 1986 the first was published Castlevania and his will be celebrated this year 35th anniversary. Because of this, Konami announced a NFT collection (Non Fungible Token) entirely dedicated to the series, with various artworks depicting iconic and unique scenes of this franchise.

This collection will be sold on January 12 at an auction open to the whole world on the marketplace OpenSea. For the most passionate, it will be an excellent opportunity to grab a unique and coveted piece. If the acronym NFT is unknown to you, take a look at our dedicated article which explains what these tokens are and what their function is.

Konami also announced that this is nothing more than the beginning and that it will continue to explore the NFT sector trying to make the most of these new technologies. On the other hand, he is certainly not the first to explore this sector: in fact, many companies have started investing in this market, including Ubisoftdespite the criticism and skepticism of many. Indeed, high-caliber companies such as Square Enix they are excited about these new technologies.

With blockchain and NTF technology in its infancy, Konami will continue to explore future technologies and listen to player feedback for this first collection.

Whether it is good or bad for the world of video games and their artistic representation, the company will continue to support the titles of the franchise and beyond; in the future, in fact, perhaps there will be talk of a new signed title Castlevania

This 35th anniversary, in addition to the NFT collection, could hold other surprises for us. Various rumors tell of how Konami may be working on renew the entire saga, reimagining it entirely, and this upcoming event could be an excellent opportunity to announce it.

Whether you are a fan of the franchise or not, or if you want to start the celebrations of this anniversary, you can take a look at one of the titles signed Castlevania we talk about in this article.