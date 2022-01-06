Valeria piazza He amazed his followers by telling why he was absent from the conduction of More shows. The model explained that she was in her forties because her boyfriend, Pierre Cateriano, contracted coronavirus days before the New Year. After several days of isolation, the communicator said, this Thursday, January 5, that her partner overcame COVID-19, a fact that causes her great joy, since she will finally be able to see him.

“I tell you that after so many days Pierre tested negative, after the molecular test. This virus has us all crazy, they have already discharged him, I can finally see it. At last, after all the parties, “said the former Miss Peru.

In addition, the television presenter recalled that the number of infections has not only increased in Peru, but in different countries of the world. “But this is not only happening in our country, but throughout the world. The United States is also with a large number of infections.

Model returned to the program after testing negative for coronavirus

After completing the preventive isolation, Valeria Piazza reappeared last Wednesday, January 5, to lead the More shows space. The communicator said she was happy to meet again with her work team. Happy to be back. As you know, here we make the epidemiological fence so as not to spread the virus. I took my last test yesterday and it came back negative. My boyfriend was with COVID-19. I spent the New Year in isolation, “he said.

Valeria Piazza told how she spent New Year locked up

The television host revealed details of how she received 2022. Despite being happy to return to the set of América television, Valeria Piazza lamented that her fiancé contracted coronavirus and they had to be separated as a precaution. “I spent it alone and locked up. I found out that Pierre tested positive, I got scared and locked myself in a house until today ”.