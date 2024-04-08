Last weekend, in a hospital in Mexico City, Mexican actor Ernesto Gómez Cruz died at 90 years of agewho He participated in films such as “Hell”, “Herod's Law”, “The Caiphans”, “The Alley of Miracles” or “The Empire of Fortune”. Her daughter Virginia Gómez announced that the actor had senile dementia and suddenly he didn't want to eat. However, What caused his death was a bacteria in his kidneys. “He had kidney problems for several years and the bacteria he had was never detected, so he got sick all the time, every month, every 15 days, that implied a deterioration of his body.” Likewise, he mentioned that his father had not been walking for some time.

Although Ernesto Gomez Cruzoriginally from Veracruz, Mexico, He had an outstanding career in film, theater and television, He went through difficult times due to the lack of work and, therefore, be able to pay their bills, such as rent or electricity bills. Back in 2007, when no one gave him a job, Mexican actress Carmen Salinas became his guardian angel.

At the time, Carmen Salinas gave him work in her acclaimed play “Aventurera”, along with Edith González, Jorge Salinas, Latin Lover, Mary Boquitas and Juan Ferrara. In said staging, the actor played the character of Commander Reyes. In an interview with several entertainment reporters in 2016, she expressed: “there is no doubt that angels exist,” highlighting that the television and political host, “fought for me until she achieved it, she is a capable woman and I thank her infinitely.” your support, otherwise I don't know what would become of me.

Ernesto Gómez Cruz expressed his gratitude to Carmen Salinas on several occasions for her unconditional support in the face of lack of work. Photo: Media and Media

In 2017, Carmen Salinas reported that his dear friend Ernesto Gómez Cruz will no longer be in “Aventurera” due to health reasons, in addition that he had been offered to act in a soap opera, “I understand that due to age one already has to measure what you can do and there would be It was too much for him to do the play and the soap opera; I saw him very distressed, I said: 'no, manito, go do the soap opera,'” the actress said in an interview for the program “Hoy.”

What happened to Carmen Salinas?

In November 2021, while at home in Mexico City, He suffered a brain hemorrhage and fell into a natural coma.. A few hours before, she had been recording some scenes of her character, Doña Magos, in the telenovela “My fortune is to love you”, which was produced by Nicandro Díaz for Televisa. She was found unconscious in her room by one of her maids. After a month hospitalized, she died on December 9, 2021, at the age of 82, due to cardiac arrest when her blood pressure decreased and she had difficulty breathing.. His body was cremated and his ashes were deposited in the family crypt in the Spanish Pantheon in CDMX, along with the remains of his son Pedro Plascencia, as was his last will. It is worth mentioning that Even before suffering that hemorrhage, he continued helping his friend Ernesto Gómez Cruz with a pantry.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities