Former American President Donald Trump (2017-2021), Republican Party candidate in the November presidential election in the United States, said that each state must legislate on abortion, implying that he will not seek, if elected, a national law on abortion. the theme.

In a video released on his social network, Truth Social, the republican claimed that “you should always follow your heart”. “But we must win. We have to win,” said Trump, regarding pro-life positions.

The former president's position is the same as that of the American Supreme Court, which in 2022 overturned the case law of Roe vs. Wade, in 1973, which had determined that American states could not have laws prohibiting abortion before so-called viability (when the fetus is able to survive outside the uterus, around 24 weeks of gestation).

Last year's decision by the American Supreme Court returned to American states the freedom to legislate as they preferred regarding abortion. As such, many Republican-run states have reactivated or implemented stricter pro-life laws.

“This 50-year battle over Roe vs. Wade has taken the issue out of federal hands and into the hearts, minds and votes of people in every state. It was really something important. Now it’s up to the states to do the right thing,” Trump said in the video.

The Republican said he was in favor of exceptions in cases of rape, incest and to protect the mother's life and in vitro fertilization.

Conservative and pro-life movements expected Trump to defend the adoption of a strict national law on abortion, but this did not happen.

The campaign of President Joe Biden, an abortion defender, released a statement criticizing Trump and claiming that the Republican should lose votes for his stance on the procedure.

“He [Trump] is worried that since he is responsible for overturning Roe vs Wade, voters will hold him accountable in 2024. Well, I have news for Donald. They will do it”, pointed out the note.