I talked to the engineer Cuauhtemoc Cardenas on the presidential succession, that of 1940, which was referred to by the President Lopez Obrador on March 18 as a kind of error of the President Lazaro Cardenas having chosen Manuel Avila Camacho instead of Francisco J. Múgica, and about the current succession. For López Obrador, that decision changed the course of the revolution and he said that he would not make the same mistake.

Says cardenas that both succession processes are not alike at all, that none of the current candidates for Brunette they would be equivalent to Múgica and Avila Camacho, that no character today resembles Lazaro Cardenasbut above all things, he insists that, in that succession, the candidates and the process were open: Múgica, Secretary of Communications and Transportation, and Avila Camacho, Secretary of Defense, resigned their posts a year earlier to carry out a kind of campaign internally and all the power factors linked to the party publicly supported them.

Avila Camacho, explains Cárdenas, had much more support than Múgica, some fundamental, first of all the Armymost of the governors and legislatorsthe CTM and the CNC. It was not a process marked by covertism, but public. But also, Cárdenas insists, his father did not feel betrayed, he maintained an intense friendship, even family, for years with both applicants.

When I asked him to compare the 1940 process with the current one for the pre-candidates for Brunettethe engineer cardenas He said he doesn’t like the method of surveys to define the candidates, that the polls are undoubtedly important, but that it is the party that must seek a transparent way of choosing, either by the vote of its militants or even that of the general public, but that it must be a transparent method, clear to all.

To do this, he said, it is necessary for public office to be abandoned and for there to be real debates. No politician of all who seek the presidency, in the ruling party and the opposition, says Cárdenas, have clearly shown what they want, where they want to go, what program they are committed to complying with. That is what they should discuss. And he adds something that is also important: the candidates must be judged by what they did, by their history, not by what they say they will do.

should listen Brunette to the founder of the Democratic current and of the PRDthree times Presidential candidate and first head of government of the Mexico City. At 89 years old, engineer Cárdenas is a lucid politician with an agile and open mind. Some, with a bad historical memory, will not like it.

The opposition in its labyrinth

I don’t know, following what he told me cardenasWhat are the opposition thinking? One year after the elections, they have not even managed to define the methods for selecting a presidential candidate, let’s forget all the others, including the candidates for the strategic congress. It is not even clear if they will really go together in coalition for the 2024. Of course, a lot will depend on the results of Sunday June 4 in Mexico state and Coahuila, but it is not seen that immediately after those elections they can be clear about where they will go.

While the alliance defoliates daisies, Citizen movement this week detonated the possibilities of an agreement with the PRI for 2024 and it did so at the worst moment and in the worst way: with pints and slogans and a few days before the elections of the Mexico state where he has no candidate and at a time when the alliance was asking him to join it. Obviously it will not, because they have declared that with the PRI they will not go “even to the corner.”

It is assured that what MC wants is to reiterate the 2018 alliance that raised the candidacy of Ricardo Anaya, with a PRI that opted for José Antonio Meade. But it seems that they also want to reiterate the crusade war that they waged then and that gave López Obrador not only the comfortable victory that was expected, but an advantage much greater than any forecast.

They all got it wrong: PRI, BREAD, PRD, MC They did not have vision and leadership at the level of electoral demands. Now, if they do not rectify, they are going the same way. Movimiento Ciudadano is not clear what they want and for what, not even who they are really playing for. In the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, Alito, ratified in office by the Electoral Tribunal, dreams of his presidential candidacy (which could never be the product of an alliance).

The PAN leadership seems to have already decided that its candidate will be Santiago Creel and, to end external ambitions, they put a condition that is not attainable and useless for anyone who wants to register: that they have a million signatures to support them (the PAN has 300,000 members). . The confrontation between Creel and Lily Téllez, surpasses them both and has turned into a dispute against the leadership. Marko Cortes and his team would have to remember that in 2005 Creel’s candidacy was frustrated in the internal elections, faced with Felipe Calderon largely because the PAN militancy does not like those covered. And after the disaster that was the candidacy and the 2018 campaign, I don’t understand how they insist on the error.

The truth is that one year after the elections, not only do the opposition candidates, but what is under debate is the opposition alliance itself. And even worse, as Cárdenas says, neither the candidates nor the parties say they want, what they propose beyond opposing Morena (and sometimes it seems that not even that much) for the election.

