The Republicour republic, is supported in three powers: he executivehe legislative and the judicialthis in order for a power to be counterweight from the other and avoid absolutism, the latter defined as: “Political regime that is characterized by the gathering of all powers in a single person.”

The deputies represent the interests of the people magistrates represent the law embodied in the Constitution and the executive power execute what corresponds to you within the law approved by the legislative power and controlled by the power of attorney.

We cannot expect the judiciary to represent the interests of the people or the legislative branch to represent the interests of the executive branch itself, that upsets the republican spirit.

It is insisted, the Republic is a system designed for three powers, with equal responsibility but with different roles, well-defined roles that should not be confused or mixed.

No power will be above the other, but neither will it be subordinate. Each power is autonomous and only subject to what our Magna Carta dictates.

The power of the magistrates emanates from their own Constitutionthe power of the deputies emanates from the citizens and the power of the president emanates from the responsibility that he contracted when he swore to comply with and enforce the laws that govern us.

When any of the three powers violates our laws, they cease to be a power to become lawbreakers.

The executive power cannot legislate, the legislative power cannot represent the interests of the legislature, nor those of a political party, and the judiciary must take care, in the shadow of the constitution itself, of what the three powers, including itself, swore to comply and enforce.

When the judiciary rectifies what either of the other two powers has done, it will be because they are violating their oath, but in no way does it mean that they are placing themselves above any of them.

His responsibility is to ensure that it is complied with and that no one violates what is already established in the law that governs all Mexicans, including members of the aforementioned three powers of La Unión.

The political constitution of the United States of Mexico it is the truth and with it any tendency towards post-truth is nullified.

The Constitution is something objective, tangible, without laws by way and without the satisfaction of temporary whims, ideologies or personal criteria.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to respect our laws and defend our republican system.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, May 26, 2023.

It may interest you: