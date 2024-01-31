Shueisha Games announced the arrival of Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions on Xbox Series And PC. The title will be released on the two platforms starting from March 1st at the launch price of €24.99.

Developed by Momo-pithe game is currently available on Nintendo Switch And iOS and Android devices.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for this new edition, wishing you a good viewing as always.

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – Trailer

Source: Shueisha Games Street Gematsu