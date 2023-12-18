The proportion of canceled flights is higher in this country than elsewhere, and there are also delays. The head of the legal service provider Flightright is calling for compensation rates for travelers to be doubled.

DThe flight is booked and then doesn't take off. Travelers in Germany experienced this more often in the year that ended than in the rest of Europe. According to an evaluation by the legal service provider Flightright, 12,218 flights that were in the flight schedule did not exist as of December 6th. It hit every 50th actually planned start.

“Germany is the frontrunner when it comes to canceled flights,” says Flightright boss Jan-Frederik Arnold to the FAZ. And the proportion of cancellations among all flights increased even further after the analysis. In 2022, which some passengers found chaotic, 1.84 percent of connections were canceled, now it is 1.91 percent.