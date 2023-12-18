In this edition of Reporteros we address the serious drought that has affected the state of Amazonas, the largest in Brazil, since the end of September. The region is facing high temperatures and low river flow, which has led the local government to declare a state of emergency in the 62 cities in the area. The drought has caused unprecedented mortality of gray and pink dolphins, as well as impacts on indigenous and coastal communities that are isolated and without access to drinking water.

