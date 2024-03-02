The vitamins They are essential for the human body, but their excessive consumption can be dangerous and even fatal. While most people get the vitamins they need through a healthy diet, some turn to supplements to cover possible deficiencies.

Such is the case of an 89-year-old man from Surrey, England, who had a Tragic death due to vitamin D overdose.

David Mitchener, a resident of Surrey County, was hospitalized with hypercalcemiaa condition characterized by excessive calcium accumulation in the body, resulting from excessive consumption of vitamin D.

Tragically, Mitchener died ten days after being admitted to hospital, with vitamin D levels so high they exceeded the detection limit of NHS laboratories.

Coroner Jonathan Stevens, who was in charge of the case, revealed that Mitchener had been consuming vitamin supplements for at least nine months before his death. The alarming thing is that the package inserts for these products contained no warnings about the life-threatening side effects associated with excessive vitamin D consumption.

Stevens, in a report to the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health and Social Care, warned of the imminent risk of future deaths if immediate action is not taken. He proposed making it mandatory for vitamin supplement manufacturers to include clear warnings about the dangers of excess vitamin D, as well as precise guidance on safe doses for consumption.

What vitamins can be toxic in excess?

Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) accumulate in the body's fatty tissue, so excessive consumption can have serious consequences. Among the most dangerous we find:

Vitamin A: Causes congenital malformations if consumed in excess during pregnancy. In adults, it can cause nausea, vomiting, liver damage, and even death.

Vitamin D: High doses can cause hypercalcemia, which is characterized by fatigue, nausea, constipation and, in severe cases, heart and kidney problems.

Vitamin E: Although dietary overdose is unlikely, excessive consumption in supplements is associated with an increased risk of bleeding.

Vitamin K: In high doses, it can interfere with blood thinners and increase the risk of blood clots.

What are the symptoms of a vitamin overdose?

Symptoms vary depending on the vitamin in question, but some of the most common are:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Fatigue

Headache

Muscular weakness

Skin changes

Hair loss

Although vitamins are essential for health, excessive consumption can be dangerous. It is important to get your vitamins primarily from a healthy diet and consult with a doctor before taking supplements. Therefore, it is recommended not to consume vitamins without a justified medical reason and not to exceed the recommended daily dose.