As the date of the 2024 Oscars approaches, Sunday, March 10, 2024, anticipation grows around who will take the stage to present the coveted golden statuettes. This year, the list of presenters includes a surprising mix of musical talents, film icons and emerging figures, ensuring a memorable ceremony full of stellar moments.

Among the most notable names are the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who has transcended the limits of urban music to join the list of personalities who will participate in the gala. Along with him, actors of the caliber of Zendaya, Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser, Dwayne Johnson and other previous winners promise a night full of glamor and recognition of the best in cinema.

Who are all the presenters at the 2024 Oscars?

The list of presenters for the 2024 Oscars covers a wide range of talent. Among them, stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino, Zendaya and Nicolás Cage stand out, who will share the stage with the future winners of the golden statuettes.

Also present will be Bad Bunny, Mahershala Ali, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, the historic Jessica Lange, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton and Jennifer Lawrence , just to mention the most important ones.

Brendan Fraser won the best actor award at the 2023 Oscars for his role in 'The Whale'. Photo: Universal

Who is the official host of the 2024 Oscars?

For the fourth time, the master of ceremonies or host of the 2024 Oscars will be the comedian and actor Jimmy Kimmel, star of the talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. He was the official driver in the 2017, 2018 and 2023 editions.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be the official presenter of the 2024 Oscars. Photo: The Washington Post

What songs will be played LIVE at the 2024 Oscars?

The Hollywood Academy also confirmed that five songs that are nominated in the best original song category at the 2024 Oscars will be performed LIVE at the ceremony on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. These are:

'Barbie': 'I'm Just Ken' (Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson) and 'What Was I Made For?' (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

'Flamin Hot': 'The Fire Inside' (Becky G)

'American Symphony': 'It Never Went Away' (Jon Batiste)

'Killers of the Flower Moon': 'Wahzhazhe' (Scott George)

What are the films with the most nominations for the 2024 Oscars?

The film 'Oppenheimer', by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, leads with the highest number of nominations in the 96th edition of the Oscars, with 13 nominations.

It is followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' masterpiece, 'Poor Things', with 11 nominations; and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', by veteran Martin Scorsese, with 10.

