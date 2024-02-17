You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
These are the requirements to process a Real ID in New Jersey.
United States Transportation Security Administration
These are the requirements to process a Real ID in New Jersey.
The documentation underwent a recent change and is now more secure; how to process it?
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The licenses in the United States, known as Real ID, will receive a modification to make them more secure, which is why many are updating their ID. In the case of New Jersey the process has already begun. But, Can undocumented people carry out the procedure? This is the answer according to the authorities.
According to state authorities, To obtain a Real ID it is necessary to have legal immigration status in the country. This means that people who have an irregular status in the United States are not eligible to obtain this type of identification, since among the requirements to obtain it are:
- Be a US citizen or foreigner with legal presence in the United States.
- Present documents that prove identity such as date of birth and residence. For example, a permanent residence card or green card applies, or a work permit.
If you meet the above requirements, the steps to follow to obtain a Real ID are:
- Gather the necessary documents, including having a verifiable social security number, two proofs of residency, and a valid ID.
- Request an appointment at the Licensing Centers. It is important to note that you cannot attend if you do not have an appointment scheduled at one of the 24 centers available in New Jersey.
- You must submit your corresponding application and pay the fee.
Changes to Real ID in the United States
Since December 2013, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a gradual plan for the entry into force of Real ID, according to which, Starting in 2025, all driver's licenses and identification documents must have security components.
Thus, people will soon be required to present an identification with the new characteristics to access a federal facility or travel. To find out if a license or identification card meets the new standards You should look for the star mark in the upper right corner.
Beginning in May 2025, all residents of U.S. states and territories They must present a license or identification that meets the new Real ID characteristics to be able to travel domestically by plane.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#undocumented #person #apply #Real #Jersey
Leave a Reply