The licenses in the United States, known as Real ID, will receive a modification to make them more secure, which is why many are updating their ID. In the case of New Jersey the process has already begun. But, Can undocumented people carry out the procedure? This is the answer according to the authorities.

According to state authorities, To obtain a Real ID it is necessary to have legal immigration status in the country. This means that people who have an irregular status in the United States are not eligible to obtain this type of identification, since among the requirements to obtain it are:

Be a US citizen or foreigner with legal presence in the United States. Present documents that prove identity such as date of birth and residence. For example, a permanent residence card or green card applies, or a work permit.

If you meet the above requirements, the steps to follow to obtain a Real ID are:

Gather the necessary documents, including having a verifiable social security number, two proofs of residency, and a valid ID.

Request an appointment at the Licensing Centers. It is important to note that you cannot attend if you do not have an appointment scheduled at one of the 24 centers available in New Jersey.

You must submit your corresponding application and pay the fee.

New Jersey is revamping Real IDs. Photo: New Jersey Vehicle Control Commission

Changes to Real ID in the United States

Since December 2013, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a gradual plan for the entry into force of Real ID, according to which, Starting in 2025, all driver's licenses and identification documents must have security components.

Thus, people will soon be required to present an identification with the new characteristics to access a federal facility or travel. To find out if a license or identification card meets the new standards You should look for the star mark in the upper right corner.

Beginning in May 2025, all residents of U.S. states and territories They must present a license or identification that meets the new Real ID characteristics to be able to travel domestically by plane.