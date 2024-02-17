Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Democracy seems to be under threat from several sides. Armin Laschet fears a dangerous dynamic in an interview with FR.de.

Munich – The democracies in Europe seem to be more vulnerable than they have been for a long time – and the threats come from several sides: A group around ex-chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) and the President of the European Rabbinical Conference, Pinchas Goldschmidt, faced a dangerous one on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Confusion warned. The thesis: Right-wing extremism and radical Islamism are already fueling each other.

An example of this is the electoral success of right-wing populist Geert Wilders in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, said Laschet on Friday (February 16). In conversation with FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA He referred to the theses of the author Michelle Houellebecq, which in his opinion now have a real counterpart: “I thought it was fantasy at the time, but we are experiencing it in real life at the moment,” he said. The democratic forces must act decisively, demanded Laschet. There were also warnings about the role of Russia and Iran in this context.

“Claim for power makes the right strong”: Warning of harm caused by Islamism and right-wing extremism

The demand of the ex-Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia – who is also active in the field of migration and integration: politicians must reject “claims to power”. “It’s not just about anti-Semitism and Gaza. If you walk through the streets of Berlin and call for the caliphate, then that is a claim to power – and that makes the right wing strong,” explained Laschet.

Such behavior must be met with opposition: “The democratic parties must reject this clearly and show a strong state that does not tolerate it.” Laschet said in the interview IPPEN.MEDIA two concrete starting points.

“We have to identify exactly: Where are these groups – so that they feel that they have no space in Germany,” he said. Steps in this direction have been taken. “Samidoun was previously allowed, no one looked, now it is forbidden. Hamas activities are banned, financial flows are interrupted.” At the same time, the following must apply: “Whoever calls for hatred, who Hamas Those who support criminal organizations also risk their residence status.”

Hatred and terrorist attempts: Dangers in Europe – Russia and Iran play a role

This point of view is not reserved for conservative politicians: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) also stated after the Hamas massacre in Israel and the subsequent, sometimes openly anti-Semitic, demonstrations that anyone who burns Israeli flags or praises Hamas' terror will face consequences. Anyone who is not German risks losing their residence status, “those who do not yet have a residence permit provide a reason to be deported,” Habeck said in a video speech in November. Laschet emphasized accordingly: In his opinion, the traffic light coalition is also on the right track on these issues.

Goldschmidt, the upcoming winner of the Charlemagne Prize, referred to Russia and Iran at the meeting on the sidelines of the security conference. The regime in Tehran pursues an “anti-Semitic policy”, the Kremlin finances right-wing extremists – and is at the same time an ally of Iran. He also warned that right-wing extremists and radical Islam strengthen each other. Iranian opposition demonstrators also expressed warnings about Iran's contribution to violence and terror on Friday in Munich.

Security researcher Peter Neumann from King's College London confirmed a sharp increase in Islamist terrorist assassination attempts after October 7th. There were a total of six known attempted attacks in 2022. There have been seven such attempts in Europe since October, some with reference to the flare-up in the Middle East conflict. At the same time, there is an “explosion” of hate speech on social networks. (fn)