Mauricio Diez Canseco Y Lisandra Lizama They surprised the national entertainment world after getting married this Sunday, April 10, in Cuba. The couple had several guests who were attentive to the “yes I do” of the bride; however, who was absent was Camila Diez Cansecothe daughter of the businessman.

During an interview with “On everyone’s lips”, the young businesswoman revealed the reason why she was not present at her father’s wedding.

What did Camila Diez Canseco say?

The pizza chef’s daughter is happy for Mauricio Diez Canseco’s wedding and assured: “My parents are the people I adore the most and that they are happy is what makes me happy, always.” However, the young woman surprised viewers by revealing that she does not know Lisandra Lizama.

“I was calm and suddenly I received a WhatsApp with the wedding report that said: ‘My daughter, you only live once, I’m going to get married,’ and that’s when he just told me the story. Between us, it would not be the first time that she is close to the age, ”said Camila, adding that her father is going through an unforgettable moment. “My dad is very happy, I have never seen him so happy.”

However, he stated that he had a conversation with her and liked her personality: “She looks like a very kind girl. With me it was very sweet. I told him that I hope we meet in person to talk or go out to eat, something more personal.

Lisandra Lizama denies wedding for marketing

Magaly Medina speculated about this union and said that the marriage would be of convenience. Likewise, the model Lisandra Lizama came out to tell her truth and clarified that this would be false: “I don’t see the point in someone taking the big step of getting married just for strategy, they would have to be too cold and calculating a person to get married for marketing.” .

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama will get married on 5th Avenue in Havana (Cuba). Photo: Mauricio Diez Canseco/Facebook

Peluchín and Gigi make fun of Mauricio Diez Canseco’s marriage

The recent marriage between Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama has generated various personalities from the show business to give their opinion about it. For example, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter dedicated several minutes of their program to talk about the mentioned marriage and assured that it would only be a matter of time for both to go their separate ways.

Camila Diez Canseco stated that she only spoke with Lisandra Lizama on social networks. Photo: Instagram.

“They have met in March and we are April 11. Are you sure?” Peluchín began by saying. “Well, if so, love at first sight it will be,” he added.