Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Sailing A 17-year-old sailor who competed in the Tokyo Olympics drowned in practice

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
Sarah Guezguez, Eya Guezguez’s twin sister, was rescued.

Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez died Monday during national team drills. Guezguez was 17 when he died.

Guezguez’s death was reported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The accident happened when Guezguez sailed his twin siblings Sarra Guezguezin with a strong wind. Sarra Guezguez was rescued, but Eya Guezguez drowned.

The duo represented Tunisia at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I am shocked by the death of Eya Guezguez. He was an encouraging talent and role model for his generation, ”the chairman of the IOC Thomas Bach said in a statement the news agency Reuters said.

The siblings competed in the 49er FX class. They finished 21st at the Olympics.

