Rossoneri ahead 2-0 with a goal from Makengo and a Van Basten-like double from the very young Rossoneri striker, then the French equalize but at the last second the winger’s flick decides

Francesco Pietrella

Camarda’s overhead kick brought a packed Vismara to their feet, but it was Diego Sia’s header that sparked the Rossoneri bench. Milan went ahead by two goals, allowed themselves to come back and then passed within a second of the final bell. The man of the match is Sia da Parabiago, who did well to put his head three meters from the goal after a right-footed shot from outside by Malaspina. Milan first in the standings with nine points, ahead of PSG and Borussia Dortmund, stopped at home by Newcastle.

in reverse — PSG’s double slap had sent Abate straight back to the corner, especially after scoring two goals in ten minutes, but he threw the decisive hook anyway. And in the 3-2 success the star of the usual Camarda shone, the youngest together with Mbaye. Under the gaze of Moncada, D’Ottavio, Pioli and Bonera, the fifteen-year-old scores a “chapeau” goal with an overhead kick in the 10th minute. The goal is the manifestation of a striker capable of breaking free: Camarda reads Sala’s cross, makes a counter-movement, eludes the mark and puts it in the corner. Also in the stands is Luis Campos, PSG’s transfer man. He followed the match with attentive eyes and his arms folded behind Kylian’s mother and Ethan Mbappé, the little brother of the phenomenon on the pitch as a starter today in the Youth League. He had a fair game: he handled the ball, he made vertical shots, he held his own physically. A completely different thing compared to Kylian, but he was one of PSG’s best. However, it was Milan who won the match, scoring after 8 minutes with a header from Nsiala, who did well to anticipate everyone on a corner from the left from Bonomi. The doubling was all for Camarda, who reached 7 goals in 11 games. Three of these in the Youth League. Predestined. See also IMSA | Bruni with Tincknell in Proton's Porsche 963 LMDh

winning goal — The Rossoneri maneuver is fluid, the actions constructed. On the half hour mark, Sala wastes a Bonomi solo by kicking at Mouquet, then slows down so much that PSG wakes up. In fact, a handful of seconds from the gong, captain Zague – one of the best – sinks to the right with a sharp dribble and finds Bensoula, who seals the 2-1 with a Pippo Inzaghi-like strike into an empty net. Third goal of the season for PSG’s number ten. The first in Youth League. In the second half the teams spread out and the Parisians raised their heads more frequently. In the 62nd minute Mbaye also enters, fifteen years old like Camarda. He is the one who provides the assist for Adonis a couple of minutes later. Low cross and precise right for PSG’s 2-2. The team rejoices next to the flag and Mbappè’s mother applauds her son. The rest of the match is a festival of lunges and solos. Abate sends Magni and Sia onto the field. PSG responds with Mendy. Stall. Until the decisive flash from Sia, who came on half an hour from the end to change the fate of a match that started off great and continued badly. The seventeen-year-old scores a goal as a true striker, slipping into the path of a right-footed shot that goes wide. Last minute winning goal. Sia takes off his shirt and runs towards the bench, hugged by his teammates. The players sing, the fans applaud. Milan is first alone. See also MotoGP | Quartararo: “Sprint races like in F1? It's not a great idea "