In October 2021, singer Gil Ofarim reported that he had experienced anti-Semitic discrimination in a hotel. Since Tuesday he has had to answer for himself in court: the public prosecutor’s office has accused him of false suspicion.

In court: Gil Ofarim between his two defense lawyers on Tuesday in the Leipzig regional court Image: Reuters

EThe hall has become quiet, only whispers can be heard. Then Gil Ofarim enters the hall with a black biker jacket, long, loose hair and a Star of David around his neck. He looks around the rows of journalists and runs to his seat in the flashing lights of the cameras. A group of photographers and cameramen stand in front of him for several minutes before the presiding judge, Andreas Stadler, opens the main hearing.

Jannis Holl Editor in the “Society & Style” department.

The defamation trial against the Jewish singer begins on Tuesday morning at the Leipzig Regional Court. Ofarim claimed in October 2021 that he had been insulted with anti-Semitic insults by an employee at The Westin hotel. Witness statements and surveillance camera footage cast doubt on Ofarim’s statement. The accused hotel employee Markus W. filed a complaint for defamation and appears as a co-plaintiff in the trial. The public prosecutor’s office is certain that Ofarim made the allegations falsely. Ofarim also has to answer for fraud, false suspicion and false affidavit.