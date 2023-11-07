In court: Gil Ofarim between his two defense lawyers on Tuesday in the Leipzig regional court
Image: Reuters
In October 2021, singer Gil Ofarim reported that he had experienced anti-Semitic discrimination in a hotel. Since Tuesday he has had to answer for himself in court: the public prosecutor’s office has accused him of false suspicion.
EThe hall has become quiet, only whispers can be heard. Then Gil Ofarim enters the hall with a black biker jacket, long, loose hair and a Star of David around his neck. He looks around the rows of journalists and runs to his seat in the flashing lights of the cameras. A group of photographers and cameramen stand in front of him for several minutes before the presiding judge, Andreas Stadler, opens the main hearing.
The defamation trial against the Jewish singer begins on Tuesday morning at the Leipzig Regional Court. Ofarim claimed in October 2021 that he had been insulted with anti-Semitic insults by an employee at The Westin hotel. Witness statements and surveillance camera footage cast doubt on Ofarim’s statement. The accused hotel employee Markus W. filed a complaint for defamation and appears as a co-plaintiff in the trial. The public prosecutor’s office is certain that Ofarim made the allegations falsely. Ofarim also has to answer for fraud, false suspicion and false affidavit.
