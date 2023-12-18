The Victory Outreach Church in Pomona, a town in Los Angeles, caught fire and was in total loss almost in a matter of minutes. California firefighters immediately mobilized to try to put out the flames, but they could do nothing to prevent the catastrophe.

It all happened early this Sunday, around 2:45 am, when The facility, built in 1981, began to burnwithout the reasons being known so far, according to the county Fire Department.

The most tragic thing for the church community was that that day, but in the afternoon, they planned to have a Christmas event. “It's a difficult morning for us, because today we were preparing to have our outreach to the entire community. We were going to give gifts; We already had 500 people registered,” Reverend Robert García told the local media. KTLA.

This is how the Los Angeles church remained.

The Pomona church was a total loss



Once they received the report, the fire extinguishers headed to the 1,115 square meter place. Immediately They organized maneuvers to put out the flames, but there was a moment when the fire was so strong that they had to move away for fear that it would collapse. At least 20 minutes later, the prediction came true and the roof fell.

Furthermore, the fire did not stop, so they were forced to implement another strategy. “They had to go into defensive mode and defensive operation,” said Kelliher Berkoh of the Fire Department, reported Daily Mail.

Finally, The flames were contained around 7 a.m. and an investigation was immediately launched to find out the true causes of the incident. Meanwhile, the community came together to raise funds to benefit the church and thus be able to rebuild it in its entirety.

A GoFundMe account was opened, which has raised about $8,000 so far. “The prayers and help of the community are now needed to help rebuild together,” concluded the aforementioned reverend.