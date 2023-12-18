Spy x Family it is certainly one of the manga/anime of the moment and it didn't take long for the cosplayers to adapt, given the presence of a female protagonist of great charm and charisma, as demonstrated by this Yor Forger cosplay from enjinight.

Part of the protagonist trio of Spy x Family, Yor Forger is perhaps the character with the greatest impact in the series, also thanks to his graceful appearance which however hides a notable lethality, in particular double personality that characterizes it.

Yor is in fact officially the young and charming wife of special agent Loid Forger, who in turn leads a double life with his identity kept secret, but is also an assassin enlisted by the Garden entity.

All these double lives and hidden identities obviously create a plot made up of secrets, stratagems, subterfuges and twists that is having great success with the public.