Spy x Family it is certainly one of the manga/anime of the moment and it didn't take long for the cosplayers to adapt, given the presence of a female protagonist of great charm and charisma, as demonstrated by this Yor Forger cosplay from enjinight.
Part of the protagonist trio of Spy x Family, Yor Forger is perhaps the character with the greatest impact in the series, also thanks to his graceful appearance which however hides a notable lethality, in particular double personality that characterizes it.
Yor is in fact officially the young and charming wife of special agent Loid Forger, who in turn leads a double life with his identity kept secret, but is also an assassin enlisted by the Garden entity.
All these double lives and hidden identities obviously create a plot made up of secrets, stratagems, subterfuges and twists that is having great success with the public.
Enjinight's Yor Forger
As often happens, the Yor Forger featured in the enjinight cosplay is in her “mission” outfit, with elegant black dress and weapons from “Princess of Thorns”, as she is nicknamed by her secret organization.
The costume is reproduced in a truly remarkable way, as is the hairstyle and makeup, in a perfect reproduction of the character.
You can find other interpretations of the same character in the Yor Forger cosplay from Shirogane, in the one by gracekiragrace, in the Yor Forger cosplay by Larissa Rochefort and in the one by nekoneko_jx.
