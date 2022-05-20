Cali vs. Always Ready, live: follow the action of the Copa Libertadores

Deportivo Cali hosts Always Ready, from Bolivia, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The match is played at the Colombian club’s stadium, in Palmaseca.

The team led by Rafael Dudamel is looking for a victory that will leave them in first place in group E of the tournament, to define their classification for the round of 16 next week against Boca Juniors, at La Bombonera.

The Bolivian team, last in the zone with four points, one less than Cali, still has a mathematical chance of qualifying.

Follow the game here:

Deportivo Cali and Always Ready lineups