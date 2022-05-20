Friday, May 20, 2022
Cali vs. Always Ready, live: follow the action of the Copa Libertadores

May 20, 2022
close

AlwaysReady vs. Cali

Action from the match Always Ready vs. Cali

Photo:

Martin Alipaz. Eph

Action from the match Always Ready vs. Cali

The Colombian champion is looking for a win to continue with options to qualify.

Deportivo Cali hosts Always Ready, from Bolivia, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The match is played at the Colombian club’s stadium, in Palmaseca.

The team led by Rafael Dudamel is looking for a victory that will leave them in first place in group E of the tournament, to define their classification for the round of 16 next week against Boca Juniors, at La Bombonera.

The Bolivian team, last in the zone with four points, one less than Cali, still has a mathematical chance of qualifying.

Follow the game here:

Deportivo Cali and Always Ready lineups

See also  MotoGP | Miller: "Pole di Bagnaia impressive seen from behind"

