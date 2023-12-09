Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, crowned the winners of the Al Ain Overseas International Chess Festival in Egypt, in the presence of Hisham Al Taher, Managing Director and CEO of the Al Ain Chess and Mental Games Club, President of the Festival, and Dr. Hisham El Gendy, President of the Egyptian Chess Federation, and in the presence of a number of sports figures. And political.

In his speech, Hisham Al-Taher, head of the festival, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, for his effective role in the success of the festival and his generous sponsorship of its activities.

The festival witnessed the wide participation of about 500 players, both male and female, of different nationalities, of all ages and levels of chess, both professional and amateur players. It also witnessed a number of various tournaments, including classic, blitz, and exhibition chess, and the women’s tournament, in cooperation with the International Chess Federation, and the tournament for journalists and children of journalists, in cooperation. With the Egyptian Chess Federation, the Egyptian Syndicate of Journalists, and the Electronic Chess Championship, in cooperation with the Egyptian Federation for Electronic Games, in addition to seminars and lectures moderated by Adly and the great French international professor Tatiana Kostek.

International master Sayed Barakat won first place and the Classic Chess Championship Cup at the festival, after scoring 9 points out of a possible 10, while the promising 15-year-old player Hamed Wafa came in second place and won the silver medal, only half a point behind the crowned champion, outperforming According to the tie-breaking rules, Ahmed Qandil, who is also in third place, is also 15 years old.

Special prizes were allocated for different ages and evaluations, male and female. Ghaith Al Nuaimi was able to win the Best Emirati Player Award, and Al Ain Club player Zainab Darwish Al Mamari won the Best Emirati Player Award.

For the first time outside the Emirates, the December 2 Blitz Chess Championship was held, and the results were exciting, as it resulted in the Egyptian international grandmaster Abdel Rahman Hisham winning first place and the championship cup, then Russian Vasiliy Usmanov in second place, followed by Ahmed Salem Khalil in third place.

Al Ain player Ghaith Safsouf Al Nuaimi won the best Emirati player award in the tournament, and Moza Al Mansouri won the best female player award.

Journalist Muhammad Al-Dabaan won first place in the Journalists’ Championship, and in the category of children of journalists, Shadi Majid Rushdi won first place.

It is worth noting that Emirati player Moza Al Mansouri won fourth place in a women’s competition, which was organized in cooperation with the Women’s Committee of the International Chess Federation.

It should be noted that the “Al Ain Overseas” International Chess Festival in Egypt is the first step of the “Global Move” project, which seeks to organize such a festival on various continents of the world in the near future, in fulfillment of the slogan “From Al Ain to the World,” based on the vision of the club’s management. To be a global community sports institution.