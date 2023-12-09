The Day Before arrived on the market and turned out to be very different from what everyone expected. The game is not only full of bugs and assorted problems, but also has a different gameplay structure than promised. The team was in fact talking about an MMO, or a massively multiplayer online game. In reality, it is more of a draw game. Now, the team – Fntastic – is removing tags from the Steam page that referenced the MMO.
Starting Friday 8 December, The Day Before’s Steam backend has undergone a series of updates which include the removal of some store tags, which is the metadata used to identify games in searches. What is interesting is that the “massively multiplayer” Steam tag has been eliminated.
On a game’s current store page, Steam tags can be edited and influenced by users: if enough players suggest a tag, it is added to the official metadata. This list it can then be modified by developers. Ahead of launch on Wednesday, December 6, the tag list for The Day Before on the Steam store page included reference to the MMO genre. At the time of writing, this tag has disappeared.
Too bad the game description still says “open world post-apocalyptic survival MMO”.
Fntastic also removed a number of videos from the game’s official YouTube page. The Day Before’s Discord has also been temporarily blocked.
Audience response to The Day Before
At the time of writing, The Day Before has a average rating “Extremely negative” on Steam, with over 14,800 reviews. Only 17% of these are positive.
The game is not at all as promised and videos are shared on social platforms showing the most absurd and funniest bugs available. However, this will not last long and it is credible that The Day Before will see a decline in active users very quickly. It is also possible that many have requested the refund via Steam.
We’ll see if the team can redeem themselves by updating the game and making it what was promised. For a moment, at least, The Day Before was first on Steam, with over 400,000 views on Twitch.
