The Day Before arrived on the market and turned out to be very different from what everyone expected. The game is not only full of bugs and assorted problems, but also has a different gameplay structure than promised. The team was in fact talking about an MMO, or a massively multiplayer online game. In reality, it is more of a draw game. Now, the team – Fntastic – is removing tags from the Steam page that referenced the MMO.

Starting Friday 8 December, The Day Before’s Steam backend has undergone a series of updates which include the removal of some store tags, which is the metadata used to identify games in searches. What is interesting is that the “massively multiplayer” Steam tag has been eliminated.

The change reported by SteamDB

On a game’s current store page, Steam tags can be edited and influenced by users: if enough players suggest a tag, it is added to the official metadata. This list it can then be modified by developers. Ahead of launch on Wednesday, December 6, the tag list for The Day Before on the Steam store page included reference to the MMO genre. At the time of writing, this tag has disappeared.

Too bad the game description still says “open world post-apocalyptic survival MMO”.

The description of The Day Before on Steam as of December 9, 2023, 09:33 am

Fntastic also removed a number of videos from the game’s official YouTube page. The Day Before’s Discord has also been temporarily blocked.